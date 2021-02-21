UP PCS result 2019: Women's impressive show continues

UP PCS result 2019: While a woman candidate secured the third rank in the recently declared results of combined state/upper subordinate services examination-2019, commonly known as PCS exam, scrutiny shows that this year's success graph of the fair sex is in line with the steady rise that has been witnessed in the past few years. The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of PCS-2019 on Wednesday (February 17).

Of the total 434 candidates declared selected in PCS-2019, 128 (or 29.49 percent) are women candidates with 13 of them bagging the coveted posts of deputy collectors of which there were just 46 posts on offer this time, UPPSC officials share.

What makes the achievement all the more special this time is the fact that in PCS-2019, the total number of posts was much lesser than those in the previous five PCS recruitment exams.

Another important fact is that out of the total 128 women candidates who have secured selections this time, 112 are from UP itself while 16 are from other states, including Delhi.

Records also testify that the impressive performance of women in PCS exams is no flash in the pan either. In PCS-2018 also, 258 women had tasted success against 976 posts on offer amounting to 26.43 percent.

In PCS-2017, 181 women had bagged selection against 676 posts on offer amounting to 26.77 percent—the best in at least four PCS recruitment exams held earlier. In PCS-2013, 122 women were selected against 654 posts on offer amounting to 18.65 percent while in PCS-2014 also, 114 women had tasted success against 579 posts available amounting to 19.68 percent.

Likewise, in PCS-2015, 100 women had got selected against a total of 530 posts on offer, again amounting to 18.86 percent while in PCS-2016, results of which were declared on February 22, 2020, 138 women had bagged selection against 630 posts on offer amounting to around 21.90 percent.

It was in PCS-2005 that Indu Prabha Singh had emerged as the topper and it was after a gap of a decade that in 2016 Jaijeet Kaur Hora of Kanpur had bagged the top rank in the PCS recruitment exam.

In the PCS (judiciary) exam conducted by UPPSC for recruitment of civil judge (junior division) also, women have been making impressive strides. In PCS (J)-2018, out of the 610 posts on offer, women had bagged 315. PCS (J)-2018 had also witnessed Akansha Tiwari emerging as the topper and members of the fair sex had bagged five places in the top 10.