UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: UPPBPB Constable results awaited at uppbpb.gov.in
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Uttar Pradesh Police will release UP Police Constable Result 2024 in due course of time. The Constable written exam results when declared will be available on the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in. The date and time of release of results have not been announced yet. ...Read More
The final answer key for the UP Police Constable exam was released on November 2 and was available until November 9, 2024. The written examination was conducted in two phases: the first phase was held on August 23, 24, and 25, and the second phase was held on August 30 and 31, 2024. The provisional answer key was released in September.
Around 48 lakh candidates appeared for the Constable recruitment examination. The test took place at 1,174 exam centres in 67 districts across the state.
The board will announce the cut-off marks, number of candidates, and other details along with the result. After qualifying the exam, candidates will be required to appear for the physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET), and document verification. More details about these rounds will be shared later.
UPPBPB will fill 60,244 Constable posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Know about provisional answer key
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: When was exams held?
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: Final answer key dates
UP Police Constable Result 2024 Live: How to check scorecard?
Visit the official website of UPPBPB at uppbpb.gov.in.
Click on UPPBPB UP Police Constable Result 2024 link available on the home page.
A new page will open, and candidates must enter their login details.
Click on submit and the result will be displayed.
Check the result and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
