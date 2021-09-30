Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPCET 2021 result declared: Know how to check

UPCET-2021 covers admission to various courses offered by AKTU, MMMUT and HBTU as well as  other specified Universities in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 12:46 PM IST
UPCET result has been declared on the website of the national testing agency (NTA). The UPCET result 2021 can be checked using roll number and date of birth. The exam was held on September 5-6. UPCET 2021 result

“Role of NTA is confined to the registration of candidates for the exam, the conduct of the exam in the CBT mode and declaration of results. NTA has no role in the admission process,” the NTA has said.

UPCET-2021 covers admission to various courses offered by AKTU, MMMUT and HBTU as well as other specified Universities in Uttar Pradesh for the academic year 2021-22.

UPCET result 2021: Know how to check

  • Go to the official website, upcet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on UPCET result 2021
  • Enter date of birth
  • Enter application number
  • Submit the details
  • Download the result

Meanwhile, Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow has begun the counselling process. The university has released the counselling schedule on its Twitter handle, as per which, first seat allotment will be held on October 7. The second seat allotment will be held on October 13.

