UPHESC Result 2021 for Principal post declared, check list here
UPHESC Result 2021 for Principal post declared, check list here

UPHESC Result 2021 for Principal post has been declared. Candidates can check the result below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 06:08 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Service Commission has declared UPHESC Result 2021 for the Principal post on August 13, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result below. The list to check the result is given below. 

The final result has been released after 27 students filed petitions in the high court. The selection process comprised of written tests and interviews. Those candidates who have qualified the written test were eligible to appear for the interview round. 

The written test was conducted on October 29, 2020. The interview of the eligible candidates was conducted from March 20 to August 12, 2021. 

The final selection result of the remaining 263 posts has been issued in accordance with the order of merit by withholding the result of 27 posts in compliance with the directions of the court in the case organized in the court on behalf of 27 candidates against the vacant 290 posts advertised in the notification. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPHESC. 

Check result here

 

