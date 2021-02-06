Home / Education / Exam Results / UPPSC engineering services main results 2020 declared, check merit list here
exam results

UPPSC engineering services main results 2020 declared, check merit list here

Candidates who have appeared in the UPPSC engineering services main exams can check the results online at uppsc.up.nic.in.
UPPSC engineering services main results 2020.(PTI file)

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Friday announced the results of the Assistant Engineer (AE) recruitment main exam on its official website.

This year, a total of 1284 candidates have qualified the main examination and will now appear for the interview round.

The commission had conducted the UPPSC engineering services main examination on December 13, 2020. A total of 1,37,605 candidates had applied for the examination, out of which, 1284 candidates have been qualified for the interview round.

UPPSC engineering services main results 2020:

