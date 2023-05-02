UPPSC Lekhpal Result 2023 released at upsssc.gov.in, get link here
UPPSC has announced the Lekhpal result 2023 at upsssc.gov.in
Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has announced the Lekhpal result 2023. Candidates can check the UPPSC Lekhpal results 2023 through the official website at upsssc.gov.in. Candidates can check their results through their registration number and date of birth.
A total of 27455 candidates have qualified for the UPPSC lekhpal examination. The cutoff for the unreserved category is 75.755, for the SC category, the cutoff is 73.75%. For the ST category, the cut-off is 66.50% and for the OBC category, the cutoff is 75.75%. The Cutoff mark for the EWS category is 75.75%.
UPPSC Lekhpal result 2023: Know how to check
Visit the official website at www.upsssc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the result link
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your login details
Check the result and take the print for future reference.
Candidates can check detailed notification below: