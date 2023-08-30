UPPSC PCS (J) Result 2023: Nishi Gupta, paan shop owner’s daughter tops, secures Rank 1

Daughter of paan shop owner, Nishi Gupta (27) of Kanpur topped the PCS (J) examination, the result of which was announced on Wednesday. She said that it was heartening to notch the first position in a competitive examination of the UP Judicial Services (Civil Judge Junior Division).

“I consider myself blessed that my parents who only passed intermediate gave us an academic environment at home that helped me and my siblings to do well in academics. I am happy that I cracked the examination in my first attempt and notched first place too,” said Nishi, who loves to read books.

“My father, Nirankar Gupta is owner of Paan Shop in Kanpur while mother, Rekha Gupta is a housewife. They always motivated us to study hard. My elder sister is an engineer and got married while my younger brother did engineering from IIT Madras,” said this Kanpur girl who was born and brought up in a joint family.

Nishi was always interested in getting into lawyering since her childhood. After doing her BA-LLB in 2020 and LLM in 2022 from Allahabad University, she did her coaching in Prayagraj. She did her schooling from Fatima Convent.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended hearty congratulations to all the successful candidates and their parents in the PCS (J)-2022 examination conducted by UPPSC! “The daughters of the state have made us proud. The selection process was completed and the result was declared within record time,” he wrote in X.

The success of 55% girls in this prestigious exam and women notching 15 places in the top 20 paints a beautiful picture of 'New Uttar Pradesh' of 'New India', his social media post reads.

