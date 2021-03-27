UPPSC State Engineering Interview result 2019 declared, check here

UPPSC State Engineering Interview result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the results of the UPPSC State Engineering Interview 2019 on its website.

Candidates who appeared in the UPPSC State Engineering Interview 2019 can check their results online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the interview from February 22 to March 6, 2021. A total of 1262 candidates had appeared in the interview, out of which, 580 candidates have cleared the interview round.

UPPSC State Engineering Interview result 2019:

How to check UPPSC State Engineering Interview result 2019:

Visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "LIST OF SELECTED CANDIDATES IN COMBINED STATE ENGINEERING SERVICES EXAM.-2019"

The UPPSC State Engineering Interview result 2019 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Scroll down and check your result

Download the results and take its printout for future use.