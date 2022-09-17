UPSC CAPF Result 2022 declared on upsc.gov.in, direct link to check result

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CAPF Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The written examination was conducted on August 7, 2022 and the candidates who have passed the exam have qualified for Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests. The Indo Tibetan Border Police (Nodal Authority nominated by Ministry of Home Affairs) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time & venue of the Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) & Medical Standards Tests, to be conducted by them.

Direct link to check UPSC CAPF Result 2022

UPSC CAPF Result 2022: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CAPF Result 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The detailed application form for successful candidates will be available on the website from September 26 to October 9, 2022 till 6 pm.