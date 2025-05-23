Search Search
Friday, May 23, 2025
UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2024 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check roll numbers here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 23, 2025 05:38 PM IST

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2024 has been declared. The direct link to check roll numbers is given here. 

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2024 on May 23, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2024 can check the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2024 declared, direct link to check roll numbers here
The candidates who have finally qualified on the basis of the results of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2024 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission and Interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the (i) *Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 122nd Short Service Commission Course (NT) (UPSC) (for Men) and (ii) ^Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 36th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) (UPSC) Course, commencing in October, 2025.

The results of the Medical Examination of candidates have not been taken into account in preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is Provisional. Army Head Quarters will verify the date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates.

Direct link to check UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2024

UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2024: How to check 

Candidates can check the results, by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2024 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks of the candidates will be available on the Commission's website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the final result and will remain available for a period of 30 days. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

Exam and College Guide
