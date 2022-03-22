UPSC CDS I Result 2021 declared, here’s direct link to check

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS I Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2021 written exam and interview round can check their result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

The list of 115th Short Service Commission Course (NT) (for Men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).

<strong>Direct link to check result here&nbsp;</strong>

UPSC CDS I Result 2021: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their result by following these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC CDS I Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check their name and roll number.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The marks of the candidates will be available within 15 days from the date of declaration of final results on Commission’s website for 30 days. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.