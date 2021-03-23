UPSC CDS I written Result 2021 declared, 6552 qualify for interview

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CDS I written Result 2021 on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Candidates can check the written exam result on the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. A total of 6552 candidates qualify for the interview round. The interview would be conducted by the e-Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

Yash Makwana has topped the UPSC CDS I examination followed by Nishant in the second spot and Prasoon Singh Rathod in the third position.

The written examination was conducted on February 7, 2021, across the country. The candidature of all the candidates whose roll numbers are available in the list is provisional.

UPSC CDS I written Result 2021: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

• Click on UPSC CDS I written Result 2021 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

• Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In accordance with the conditions of the admission to the examination, they are required to submit the Original Certificates in support of age (Date of Birth), educational qualifications and others. The original documents will have to be submitted not later than January 1, 2022 for IMA & INA, not later than November 13, 2021 for AFA not later than April 1, 2022 in case of SSC Course only.