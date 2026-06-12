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UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: When will CSE prelims results be released?

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The Union Public Service Commission has not yet declared UPSC Prelims Result 2026. When announced, the Civil Services preliminary examination results can be checked by candidates on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The other official website to check results is upsconline.nic.in. The Commission conducted the preliminary examination on May 24, 2026. The exam comprised of two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II. This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit. This recruitment drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more. ...Read More

This examination is meant to serve as a screening test only; the marks obtained in the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination by the candidates who are declared qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination will not be counted for determining their final order of merit. This recruitment drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.