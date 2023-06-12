UPSC Civil Services Prelims exam results 2023 announced

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced results of the Civil Services Preliminary Examination, which was held on June 28, 2023. The commission has published roll numbers of candidates provisionally selected for the UPSC CSE Mains examination and it can be accessed at upsconline.nic.in, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CSE Prelims result 2023 announced

The commission has separately published roll numbers of candidates who have qualified for the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2023.

A total of 14,624 candidates have provisionally qualified for the CSE Mains exam while names of 1,958 candidates have been mentioned in the merit list of the IFoS Mains exam.

Candidature of selected candidates is provisional, the commission said, and added that in accordance with rules of the exam, they will have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Main exam.

“The dates and important instructions for filling up of the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission.”

Marks, cut-off marks and answer keys of the Prelims exam will be uploaded on upsc.gov.in after the entire process of the exam is over (declaration of the final result), it added.

Here is the direct link to check UPSC CSE Prelims result.

List of candidates selected for IFoS Main exam.

UPSC holds CSE annually in three stages – Prelims, Main and Interview (personality test) – to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other central services group A, B posts.