UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Civil Services preliminary examination can check their results through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The 3 toppers of prelims examination are - Agja Pranavkumar Govindbhai, Shokeen and Joshi Girja Preamshanker.

The written examination was conducted on May 28, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Those candidates who have passed the preliminary examination are eligible to appear for the main exam. The main examination will be conducted on September 15, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.

