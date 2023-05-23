UPSC Civil Services Result 2023 declared, Ishita Kishore tops, see toppers list

UPSC Topper 2023: Women candidates have emerged as toppers in the Civil Services Examination 2022, final results of which have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, May 23. Ishita Kishore has bagged AIR 1 in UPSC CSE result 2023 while Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N stood second and third, respectively.

UPSC civil services results 2023 declared.(upsc.gov.in)

This is the second year in a row when female candidates secured the top three positions in one of India’s most prestigious examinations.

UPSC Civil Services Examination is conducted annually in three stages – Prelims, Main and Interview (personality test) – to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and other posts.

A total number of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to these services after three stages of the selection process.

Of the total recommended candidates, 345 belong to the general category, 99 are from EWS, 263 are OBC, 154 are SC and 72 are ST candidates.

The candidature of 101 recommended candidates are provisional, the commission said. The roll number wise list has been published in the result document.

