UPSC CMS Final Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in, here's how to check
UPSC CMS Final Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in, here’s how to check

UPSC CMS Final Result 2020 has been declared. Candidates can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Papri Chanda
PUBLISHED ON MAR 27, 2021 05:02 PM IST
UPSC CMS Final Result 2020 declared on upsc.gov.in, here’s how to check(HT File)

Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CMS Final Result 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the personality test can check the result through the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in. The personality test was conducted for candidates who qualified the written examination.

The written exam was conducted on October 22, 2020 and the personality test was held from January to March 2021.

A total of 179 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service and 343 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-II. To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

UPSC CMS Final Result 2020: How to check

• Visit the official site of UPSC on upsc.gov.in.

• Click on UPSC CMS Final Result 2020 link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPPSC State Engineering Interview result 2019 declared, check here

ICAI CA Intermediate Result 2021 declared on icai.org, here’s how to check

Bihar Board class 12th Result 2021 on March 26 at 3pm

TISSNET Result 2021 declared at tiss.edu, here's direct link to check

The appointment to the posts will be made according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions and all pre-appointment formalities/ verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily. Allotment of candidates to the services/posts shall be made according to ranks obtained and preference of services/posts expressed by them.

upsc cms result upsc cms upsc results upsc.gov.in

