Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live: Civil Services Results out, here's all you need to know
Live

UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live: Civil Services Results out, here's all you need to know

exam results
Updated on May 23, 2023 05:45 PM IST

  • UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live Updates: Civil Services results out at upsc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates. 

UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live Updates(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result Live Updates: Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday, May 23 declared UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022 Final Result. Candidates can check their results of Civil Services exam 2022 on UPSC official website at upsc.gov.in. 

The Commission has also released the merit list along with the results.

Ishita Kishore has topped the Civil Services exam 2022. The second position has been secured by Garima Lohia while Umar Harathi has bagged the third position.

Direct link to check UPSC CSE 2022 Final Result

The mains result was announced on December 6, 2022. The personality test began in January and concluded in May 2023. 

A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to- Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services Group A and Group B. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, toppers below. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Tue, 23 May 2023 05:45 PM

    UPSC results 2023: Know how to check

    Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

    Click on UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

  • Tue, 23 May 2023 05:39 PM

    UPSC CSE final result: Toppers list

    Ishita Kishore

    Garima Lohia

    Uma Harathi N

    Smriti Mishra

     

  • Tue, 23 May 2023 05:36 PM

    UPSC CSE Final result 2023: 933 candidates recommended by commission 

    The Commission recommended 933 applicants (613 men and 320 women) for appointment to various services.

  • Tue, 23 May 2023 05:32 PM

    UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 Declared: Odisha CM shares congratulatory message 

  • Tue, 23 May 2023 05:28 PM

    UPSC CSE 2022 final result toppers: 101 candidates results provisional 

    The candidature of 101 recommended candidates are provisional, the commission said. The roll number wise list has been published in the result document.

  • Tue, 23 May 2023 05:19 PM

    UPSC CSE results: Written exam and personality test 

    The written examination was conducted in September 2022 and the interview for personality test was held in January to May 2023.

  • Tue, 23 May 2023 05:12 PM

    UPSC Civil Services Result 2022: How to check 

    Visit the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

    Click on UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2022 link available on the home page.

    Enter the login details and click on submit.

    Your result will be displayed on the screen.

    Check the result and download the page.

    Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

  • Tue, 23 May 2023 05:03 PM

    UPSC result: Top 20 rank holders 

    Ishita Kishore

    Garima Lohia

    Uma Harathi N

    Smriti Mishra

    Mayur Hazarika

    Gahana Navya James

    Waseem Ahmad Bhat

    Aniruddh Yadav

    Kanika Goyal

    Rahul Srivastava

    Parsanjeet Kour

    Abhinav Siwach

    Vidushi Singh

    Kritika Goyal

    Swati Sharma

    Shishir Kumar Singh

    Avinash Kumar

    Siddharth Shukla

    Laghima Tiwari

    Anoushka Sharma

  • Tue, 23 May 2023 04:57 PM

    UPSC result 2022 final result: Category wise recommended list 

    A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to these services after three stages of the selection process. Of the total recommended candidates, 345 belong to the general category, 99 are from EWS, 263 are OBC, 154 are SC and 72 are ST candidates, the commission has informed.

  • Tue, 23 May 2023 04:52 PM

    UPSC final result: All 4 toppers women 

    Women candidates have emerged as toppers in the Civil Services Examination 2022, final results of which have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, May 23. Ishita Kishore has bagged AIR 1 in UPSC CSE result 2023 while Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N stood second and third, respectively.

  • Tue, 23 May 2023 04:47 PM

    UPSC 2022 result: Union Minister congratulates winners 

  • Tue, 23 May 2023 04:45 PM

    UPSC 2022 result final: Ishita Kishore tops 

    UPSC 2022 result final has been declared. Ishita Kishore has topped the UPSC CSE results. Second rank holder is Garima Lohia while Umar Harathi has bagged the third position.

  • Tue, 23 May 2023 04:42 PM

    UPSC CSE Final Result 2022: 933 candidates recommended 

    A total of 933 candidates have been recommended for appointment to- Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Central Services Group A and Group B.

  • Tue, 23 May 2023 04:38 PM

    UPSC result 2022: Direct link to check 

    Direct link to check UPSC CSC result 2022

  • Tue, 23 May 2023 04:37 PM

    UPSC CSE Final Result 2022: Where to check 

    UPSC CSE Final Result 2022 has been declared. The Civil Services results can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. 

  • Tue, 23 May 2023 04:32 PM

    UPSC result: CSE results declared 

    UPSC CSE results has been declared. The results for Civil Services can be checked at upsc.gov.in. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc upsc result
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.