UPSC CSE Final Results 2023: Meet Buxar girl Garima Lohia who cliched 2nd position

Buxar girl Garima Lohia has made Bihar proud by securing the second position in the most coveted Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam 2022, results of which were declared on Tuesday.

UPSC CSE Final Results: Garima decided to prepare for civil services exam in 2020 during Covid-19 lockdown. She cleared the exam in her second attempt. (HT file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bihar chief minister congratulated all the candidates including Lohia for their grand success in the UPSC exam and wished for their bright future.

Lohia stands out from the crowd as she moved to her native place Buxar from Delhi for civil services preparation, unlike many other aspirants who migrate to different educational hubs from small towns.

A commerce graduate from Delhi University, Lohia has cleared the prestigious exam in the second attempt.

Talking to media, she said, “I decided to prepare for civil services in 2020 during Covid-19 lockdown. After returning home, I started self study and also took help from online study platforms. In my first attempt, I could not clear the prelims examination. I again worked hard and cleared the exam in the second attempt. I was expecting to clear the exam but I did not imagine second rank.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Preparation strategies vary from person to person. I usually studied for 15 hours in a day. I referred to different books and online study materials. My family always supported me. I believe one should prepare for exams wherever they feel comfortable for better productivity. My mother constantly motivated me during preparation as she used to stay awake with me”, she added.

Her father Narayan Prasad Lohia passed away in 2015. Celebrating her success, she missed her father with wet eyes. “It is his blessing behind my success. I have kept his photo everywhere for inspiration”, she added.

Lohia has completed her matriculation from Woodstock School in Buxar. Then she went to Banaras for intermediate and later took admission in Delhi’s Kirori Mal College in commerce stream.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I aspired to become an IAS officer so that I can resolve the issue faced by common people on ground level. I wish to serve Bihar. I have got so many things from the state, so I feel responsible for returning to the state as well”, she added.

A total of 933 candidates qualified for the UPSC 2022 examination. Of them, 180 have been selected for Indian Administrative Services.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON