Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC declares CAPFs 2021 written exam result
exam results

UPSC declares CAPFs 2021 written exam result

UPSC CAPFs 2021 written exam result has been declared. The result is available on the official website upsc.gov.in.
UPSC declares CAPFs 2021 written exam result
Published on Oct 13, 2021 08:37 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the written part of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2021. The UPSC CAPFs exam result is available on the official website, upsc.gov.in.

UPSC result

The roll numbers of all the candidates who have been found eligible for the physical standards test/ physical efficiency tests and medical standards tests is available on the website.

Candidates who have qualified in the exam should fill and submit the detailed application form from October 21 to November 3.

“The Indo Tibetan Border Police (Nodal Authority nominated by Ministry of Home Affairs) will intimate to the candidates about the date, time & venue of the Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests (PET) & Medical Standards Tests, to be conducted by them,” the UPSC has said. In case candidates do not receive any update on the exam, they may contact the ITBP through telephone or email and UPSC through letter or FAX immediately.

“The marks-sheets of all candidates who have not qualified will be uploaded on the Commission’s website after the publication of final result (after conducting Personality Test) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days,” the UPSC has said.

Topics
upsc exam upsc examination upsc capf
