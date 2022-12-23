Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC Engineering Service Exam final results 2022 out, check merit list

Updated on Dec 23, 2022 07:29 PM IST

UPSC has declared the final result of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2022.

ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Engineering Services (Main) Examination 2022.Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the UPSC ESE 2022 final result on the official website at www.upsc.gov.in.

Here's the direct link to check the UPSC ESE2022 final result

A total of 213 candidates have been recommended for the appointment. The result of the 14 recommended candidates has been kept provisional.

There are 110 candidates for civil engineering, 34 for mechanical engineering, 21 for electrical engineering, and 48 for electronics and telecommunication engineering that have been recommended for appointment under the various disciplines.

The UPSC conducted this recruitment drive to fill a total of 246 vacancies.

UPSC ESE result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Final Result - Engineering Services Examination, 2022”

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Check and take print for future reference.

