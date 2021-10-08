Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSC EPFO written exam result declared at upsc.gov.in, here's how to check
UPSC EPFO written exam result declared at upsc.gov.in, here's how to check

UPSC EPFO written exam result declared at www.upsc.gov.in, direct link here
UPSC EPFO written result declared at www.upsc.gov.in, direct link here
Published on Oct 08, 2021 06:34 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

The Union Public Service Commission on Friday, October 8  released the written exam result for the posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO. Candidates who have appeared for the EPFO written examination can check their results on the official website of UPSC at www.upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC EPFO examination was held on Sunday, September 5.

Here is the direct link to check the UPSC EPFO result

 

This recruitment drive will fill 421 posts of Enforcement Officer/ Accounts Officer in Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), M/o Labour, and Employment.

How to check the UPSC EPFO written exam result

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads, “Written Result: 421 Posts of Enforcement Officer - Accounts Officer, EPFO”

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Keep the hard copy of the admit card for future reference

All the shortlisted candidates are required to fill and submit the detailed application form(DAF), or their candidature will be rejected. The DAF link will be available on the website of the online recruitment application(ORA) at www.upsconline.nic.in.

Topics
upsc exam upsc examination upsc epfo eo
