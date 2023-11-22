Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC ESE Final Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Engineering Services Examination, 2023 can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC ESE Final Result 2023 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

The written examination was conducted in June 2023 and the interviews for Personality Test were held in September-November, 2023. Those candidates who have qualified both have been recommended for appointment to various services/ posts in the Ministries/ Departments concerned.

UPSC ESE Final Result 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Click on UPSC ESE Final Result 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 401 candidates have been recommended for appointment under different disciplines out of which 178 for civil engineering, 46 for mechanical engineering, 64 for electrical engineering and 113 for electronics and telecommunication engineering. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

