exam results

UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020 released, check here

UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020: Candidates who cleared the UPSC NDA and NA examination 2020 can check their scores online at upsc.gov.in.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 02:18 PM IST
UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020.

UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the scores of all the candidates who have qualified the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2020 on its official website.

The NDA and Naval Academy Written examination (I) 2020 was conducted on September 6, 2020. The results for which was declared by the commission on March 6, 2021.

UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020:

How to check UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020:

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Marks of Recommended Candidates: Name of National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2020"

The UPSC NDA and Naval Academy final marks 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the file and take its printout for future use.

