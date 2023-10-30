UPSC NDA & NA 1 2023 Result: Marks of recommended candidates announced

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced final marks of the candidates who have qualified in the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination (NDA & NA 1 2023) and have been recommended for for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 151st course and Naval Academy for the 113th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

UPSC NDA & NA 1 2023 final marks announced

Selected candidates can check their marks on upsc.gov.in. Here is the direct link.

A total of 628 candidates have qualified in the UPSC NDA & NA 1 2023. The written examination was held on April 16, after which shortlisted candidates were called for interview by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

UPSC did not take into consideration results of the medical examination for preparing the final result.

The commission also informed that candidature of all selected candidates is provisional and is subject to their submitting of the required documents in support of date of birth and educational qualifications, etc.

For more information and any clarification, candidates can contact the facilitation counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission.

Helpline numbers of UPSC for NDA and NA examination are 011-23385271 and 011-23381125 and 011-23098543 which will be available between 10 am and 5 pm on working days.