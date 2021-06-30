Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2021 results declared
exam results

UPSC NDA, NA Exam I 2021 results declared

UPSC NDA and NA exam 1 2021 result declared
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 04:59 PM IST
UPSC NDA, NA (I) 2021 Result

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on June 30 declared the final results of the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021 on its official website at https://upsc.gov.in/

National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination, (I) 2021 was conducted by UPSC on April 18, 2021.

Candidates who have qualified in the entrance examination will now appear for the interview round that will be conducted by the Services Selection Board (SSB).

Here is the direct link to check the UPSC NDA and NA exam-1 result

How to check UPSC NDA and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021 results:

Visit the official website of UPSC at https://upsc.gov.in/

On the homepage click on the what is new

Click on the link that reads Written Results: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2021

A new page will be displayed

Click on the link to check the result

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc nda na result upsc exam result
TRENDING NEWS

Sisters honour dad with tattoos of his last note to them. Watch moving video

Flippers up! Astronaut shares fun moment with toy penguin in ISS. Watch

Pride of lions gets spooked by tiny crab. Video goes viral

Sheryl Sandberg shares inspiring story of Bengaluru woman who helped co-workers
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Gold Price Today
Raj Kaushal
Covaxin
LinkedIn
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP