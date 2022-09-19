Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / NDA NA II results 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, here's how to check

NDA NA II results 2022 declared at upsc.gov.in, here's how to check

exam results
Updated on Sep 19, 2022 08:31 PM IST

UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2022 result announced.

UPSC NDA result 2022 released at upsc.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk

Union Public Service Commission has released the UPSC National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2022 result on September 19. Candidates who took the examination can check the result on the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2022 was held on September 4 for admission to the Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 150th Course as well as the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), which would begin on July 2, 2023.

Direct link to check UPSC NDA 2022 result.

UPSC NDA result 2022: Know how to check

Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “What’s New” tab

Now click on “Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022”

The UPSC NDA result merit list will appear on the screen

Download and take print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
upsc result upsc
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP