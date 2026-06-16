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UPSC Prelims Result 2026 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check roll numbers here

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 has been declared and is available on upsc.gov.in. The direct link to check roll numbers is given here. 

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 10:28 am IST
Edited by Papri Chanda
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Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC Civil Services Prelims Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the civil services preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check roll numbers here(HT)

The preliminary exam was held on May 24, 2026 at various exam centres across the country. The exam comprised two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.

The candidature of these candidates is provisional. A total of 13343 candidates have been shortlisted for the Civil Services Main examination 2026.

Direct link to check UPSC Prelims Result 2026

Direct link to check UPSC IFS Prelims Result 2026 

UPSC Prelims Result 2026: How to check

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following the steps below.

The window for filling these details and submission will begin on June 19 and will close on June 28, 2026.

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Candidates are also informed that Marks, Cut-Off Marks and Answer Keys of CS (P) Examination, 2026 will be uploaded on the Commission’s website only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2026 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2026 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result.

This examination drive will fill up 1016 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

 
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Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
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