UPSSSC Lekhpal result 2022: Know how to check

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission UPSSSC Lekhpal 2022 result awaited. Candidates who have appeared for the main examination can check the result through the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in once its out.

Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022 on September 7. The provisional answer key was released on August 1, 2022. The UPSSSC Lekhpal examination was conducted on July 31, 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm.

UPSSSC Lekhpal Final Answer Key 2022: How to download

Visit the website at upsssc.gov.in

On the homepage click on the result link

Key in your registration and roll numbers

UPSSSC Lekhpal result will be displayed on the screen

Download and keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

