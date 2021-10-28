UPSSSC PET 2021 result declared, here's how to check

The UPSSSC PET result has been declared on Thursday on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC). The exam was held on August 24 and over 17 lakh candidates out of 20 lakh registered ones had appeared for the exam.

UPSSSC PET 2021 result direct link

UPSSSC PET 2021 result: Know how to check

Go to upsssc.gov.in

Click on the UPSSSC PET result link

Enter the registration details

Download the result copy

The validity of the PET score is for one year from the date of declaration of the result, the UPSSSC has said. Candidates can apply for the main exam of every recruitment that is announced within a year’s span using this PET score.

The Commission had said recently that the result to fill up around 17,000 posts will be declared in November 2021, 1500+ posts result in December, 900+ posts in January 2022, 2900+ posts result in February and 5000+ posts results in March.

The registration process for the Preliminary Eligibility Test, PET had started on May 25, 2021. The last date to apply for the examination was June 21, 2021.

