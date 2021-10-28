Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
UPSSSC PET results 2021 declared at upsssc.gov.in, direct link for score card

UPSSSC PET results 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) results/score card 2021 has been declared.
Candidates who have appeared for Preliminary Eligibility Test can check their results through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.
Updated on Oct 28, 2021 05:19 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

UPSSSC PET results 2021: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission on Thursday, October 28 released UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) results/score card 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Preliminary Eligibility Test can check their results through the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in. The examination was conducted in two shifts on August 24 at 2254 exam centres in all 75 Janpads in the state.

Earlier this month the revised answer key was released for the exam. The provisional answer key was released on August 24 and candidates were asked to raise objections against the keys till August 31.

UPSSSC PET results 2021: Direct link to check score card 

(if the above given link does not work, pls go to the login page through the link provided below) 

UPSSSC PET results 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of UPSSSC on upsssc.gov.in. http://upsssc.gov.in/

Click on UPSSSC PET results 2021 link available on the home page http://upsssc.gov.in/ResultsDire.aspx

Key in your credential on the login page http://upsssc.gov.in/Online_App/Results.aspx?ID=81&Result_Type=P&Exam_Code=3&Advt_Code=301&Dept_Code=502&Post_Code=1&OnlyIntview=No

The results will appear on the screen

Download the results and keep a hard copy of the same

A total of  20,72, 903 candidates had applied  for the exam in which 17,99,052 appeared in the exam.

UPSSSC PET results 2021 (upsssc.gov.in)

UPSSSC PET results 2021 was declared on Thursday, October 28.

