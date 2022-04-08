UPTET 2021 result will be declared today, April 8, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test will be able to download their mark sheets soon from the official website at UPTET Result 2022; When, where, how to check at updeled.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UPTET 2021 result date was confirmed by officials earlier this week. “The go ahead from the state government has been received. Now based on the report of subject experts, the revised answer key of UPTET-2021 will be declared on April 7 and the result based on it will be declared on April 8,” Uttar Pradesh Examination Regulatory Authority (ERA) Secretary Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi had said.

The UPTET 2021 result official website is updeled.gov.in. The direct link will be available here once the result is out.

How to check UPTET result

Go to updeled.gov.in.

Click on the primary or upper primary result link displayed under the notification section.

Enter your login credentials.

Download the mark sheet and take a printout.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

UPTET is a state-level exam that enables candidates to apply for teaching positions at primary and upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh. Over 18 lakh candidates are waiting for their results.

A total of 10,73,302 candidates took the test for the primary level and 7,48,810 candidates appeared for the upper primary level.

Following a paper leak, the test was cancelled on November 28, 2021 and held again on January 23, 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON