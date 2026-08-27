The Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) has released the UPTET Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can check the results through the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.

UPTET Result 2026 declared at upessc.up.gov.in, direct link to check scorecard here

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The UPTET 2026 examination was conducted from July 2 to July 4 at different examination centres across Uttar Pradesh. A total of 1,770,714 of the 1,994,661 registered candidates (88.77%) appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET-2026), conducted across 60 districts.

The UPTET provisional answer key was released on July 9 and the objection window was closed on July 14, 2026.

Out of the total number of registered candidates, 713648 have appeared for the primary-level exam (classes 1 to 5). 571435 candidates (80.07 per cent) were successful.

For the upper primary level (classes 6 to 8), 1057021 appeared for the exam, out of which 759513 candidates (71.85 per cent) were declared successful.

Out of a total of 122405 working teachers at the primary level (classes 1 to 5) who appeared in the said examination, 93387 working teachers (76.29 per cent) and out of a total of 146394 working teachers at the upper primary level (classes 6 to 8) who appeared, 113384 working teachers (77.45 per cent) have been declared successful.

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To check the results candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPESSC at upessc.up.gov.in.

2. Click on the UPTET Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For candidates who will pass the UPTET exam, the validity of the certificate has been extended for a lifetime. Once they pass the exam, they will no longer need to retake the eligibility test and will be eligible to apply directly for the upcoming teacher recruitment in Uttar Pradesh. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPESSC.

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Official Notice Here