Vashi boy tops JEE Main, one of 18 students in the country holding rank 1

Results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains was announced post midnight on September 15 and as per the information shared by the National Testing Agency (NTA), 44 students have scored 100 percentile in the test including 18 holding rank 1.

Last year 24 students had managed to score 100 percentile.

18-year-old Atharva Tambat, a resident of Vashi, is one of the 18 rank 1 holders this year. "My preparation for the exam has been constant for the past two years. I was giving equal importance to JEE as well as my class 12 studies," said Atharva, who appeared for two out of the four JEE Mains sessions held this year. A total of 9.39 lakh JEE aspirants appeared for the exams held between February and September this year.

Atharva prepared for his class 12 exam and competitive exams from Ryan International School in Sanpada with an integrated session with a coaching institute. While in the first session held in February Atharva had scored 99.9 percentile, he appeared for the second session in March and managed to score 300/300. "I then starts focussing on my class 12 boards," he said, and added that he scored 97.4% in the same.

Last year, JEE Mains was held in two sessions in order to give students a chance to better their score. This year the NTA decided to hold JEE Mains in four sessions for the same purpose. While the February and March session was held as per schedule, the April and May sessions had to be postponed due to increasing Covid-19 cases and were finally held in July, August and September, respectively.

A total of 10.48 lakh students had registered for the exams over four sessions and 9.39 appeared for the tests. The final result announced on Wednesday considers the best score of individual students out of the one or more sessions s/he appeared for.

Along with Atharva, four other students from Maharashtra have managed to score 100 percentile in the exam this year--Gargi Bakshi, Snehadeep Gayen, Ameya Deshmukh and Sourabh Kulkarni along with Atharva Tambat.

Gargi Bakshi is the female topper for JEE Mains from Maharashtra.

