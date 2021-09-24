WB excise constable prelims answer key released at wbpolice.gov.in, direct link

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board on September 24 released the preliminary answer key of the written test for recruitment to the post of excise constable (including Lady Excise Constable) in the Subordinate Excise Service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key through the official website of the West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in

The answer key will be available on the official website for 7 days.

The official notification reads,’ All candidates are advised to compare the answer key with the question paper carefully and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board by sending the mail (wbprb10@gmail.com) within 07 (seven) days from 24/09/2021’.

Here is the direct link to check the answer key

Steps to download the answer key from the official website:

Visit the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads,’ Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police '.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Click on the answer key link

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.