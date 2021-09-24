Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Exam Results / WB excise constable prelims answer key released at wbpolice.gov.in, direct link
exam results

WB excise constable prelims answer key released at wbpolice.gov.in, direct link

West Bengal Excise constable prelims answer key released at wbpolice.gov.in, direct link here
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON SEP 24, 2021 06:17 PM IST
West Bengal Excise constable PrelimsAnswer key released at wbpolice.gov.in, direct link here.(HT file)

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board on September 24 released the preliminary answer key of the written test for recruitment to the post of excise constable (including Lady Excise Constable) in the Subordinate Excise Service under Finance Department, Govt. of West Bengal. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key through the official website of the West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in

The answer key will be available on the official website for 7 days.

The official notification reads,’ All candidates are advised to compare the answer key with the question paper carefully and bring apparent incongruities, if any, to the notice of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board by sending the mail (wbprb10@gmail.com) within 07 (seven) days from 24/09/2021’.

Here is the direct link to check the answer key

Steps to download the answer key from the official website:

Visit the official website of West Bengal Police at wbpolice.gov.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads,’ Recruitment to the Post of Sub-Inspector / Lady Sub-Inspector of Police in West Bengal Police '.

A new page will be displayed on the screen

RELATED STORIES

Click on the answer key link

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west begal answer keys
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

BCECEB ITICAT 2021 result out on bceceboard.bihar.gov.in, link for rank card

UPSC economic service results: Marks of non-recommended candidates released  

ICMAI CMA June 2021 foundation exam results announced, here's how to check

TS ICET result 2021 declared at icet.tsche.ac.in, here is how to check
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP