WB Police Constable Final Result 2020 declared, check result here

West Bengal Police Recruitment Board, WBPRB has declared WB Police Constable Final Result 2020 on August 3, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination for the post of Constables/ Lady Constables can check the result through the official site of WB Police on wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates who have qualified the written examination will have to appear for the interview round. The interview will commence on and from August 17, 2022 and the call letters for the same will be available from August 8, 2022. The call letters can be downloaded from the official website.

Direct link to check result here

WB Police Constable Final Result 2020: How to check

To check the result, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of WB Police on wbpolice.gov.in.

Click on WB Police Constable Final Result 2020 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates shall have to produce the printout of their e-Call Letters at the allotted venues for appearing in the said Interview. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WB Police.