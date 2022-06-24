Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
exam results

WBJELET Result 2022 declared, direct link to check rank card here

WBJELET Result 2022 has been declared. Candidates who want to check the result can check it through the direct link given below. 
WBJELET Result 2022 declared, direct link to check rank card here(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Jun 24, 2022 05:14 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB has declared WBJELET Result 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Common Entrance Test for Lateral Entry in Bachelor’s Degree Courses in Engineering/ Tech./ Pharmacy can check the result through the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.

The examination was conducted on May 14, 2022 from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result through the official site by following these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check WBJELET Result 2022

WBJELET Result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official site of WBJEEB on wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Click on JELET link available on the page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on WBJELET Result 2022 link available.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Appearing for the examination and even obtaining a rank do not guarantee admission. Rules as will be applicable at the time of counselling will determine allotment and admission criteria. For more related details candidates can check the official site of WBJEEB.

