West Bengal Police SI prelims answer key out for October 12 exam, here's how to check and raise objections

WB Police SI answer key 2025: The West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) on Thursday released the answer key for the Preliminary Examination held on October 12, 2025, for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed and Armed Branch) in West Bengal Police – 2024. WB Police SI answer key 2025: Candidates can now check the official answer key on the websites of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board at prb.wb.gov.in. (Photo by Santosh Kumar/File)

Candidates can now check the official answer key on the websites of the West Bengal Police Recruitment Board at prb.wb.gov.in. The answer key will remain available online for seven days from the date of release.

The Recruitment Board has advised all candidates to carefully compare the answers with the question paper. If any discrepancies or errors are found, candidates can submit their objections along with supporting documents. These representations must be sent through email to answerkeywbprb10@gmail.com within the seven-day window.

The Board has also made it clear that any response sent to other email IDs will not be considered. Moreover, objections received after the deadline will not be entertained under any circumstances.

The answer key has been uploaded for transparency and to ensure fairness in the recruitment process. Candidates are encouraged to visit the official websites regularly for updates and to avoid relying on unofficial sources.

WBPRB Sub-Inspector exam answer key 2025: Direct link to check How to check the WB Police SI answer key 2025: Visit the official website — prb.wb.gov.in

Click on the link for “Recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (Unarmed & Armed Branch) – 2024.”

Open the notice dated October 16, 2025, and click the PDF link for the answer key.

Download and compare your answers carefully with the official key.

The recruitment drive aims to fill Sub-Inspector (Unarmed and Armed Branch) posts in the West Bengal Police under the 2024 notification. Further updates on the main exam and physical tests will be shared on the WBPRB website.