Where and how to check RBI Assistant exam result 2023 when declared

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce results of the RBI Assistant Prelims exam 2023 in due course of time. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check it on the website opportunities.rbi.org.in, when released.

RBI Assistant exam result 2023

They can go to the website mentioned above and click on the opportunities>>results option to check it.

The RBI Assistant Prelims exam 2023 took place on November 18 and 19, 2023. Those who clear the Prelims examination will be called for the Mains round.

RBI is unlikely to post any answer key of the Preliminary exam.

The prelims exam was held for 100 marks and the duration was 60 minutes

A total of 100 questions were asked in the exam from English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning ability. The first section had 30 questions for 30 marks and the other two had 35 questions each for 35 marks each.

To answer each section, candidates got 20 minutes. The paper was in MCQ format with five options under each question.

RBI said that ¼th of the total marks assigned to a question will be deducted if the answer is wrong.

How to check RBI Assistant Prelims result 2023

Open the recruitment portal of RBI: opportunities.rbi.org.in. Go to vacancies and then to results. Open the result link of Assistant Prelims exam 2023. Enter the asked details and login. Check your result.

This recruitment drive will fill a total of 450 Assistant vacancies in the Reserve Bank of India.

