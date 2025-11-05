The All India Quota (AIQ) is a crucial component of the postgraduate medical admission system in India, as it enables merit-based competition among medical graduates nationwide for admission into any state. This will be particularly beneficial for NEET PG candidates in structuring their counselling strategy to increase their chances of securing a preferred seat. All India Quota explained: How NEET PG seats are divided across states, colleges (HT File Photo)

What is meant by the All India Quota? The All India Quota is a national pool of seats for postgraduate medical courses, which are available to candidates without respect to domicile or state. To put it more simply, 50% of all MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats in government medical colleges are allocated under the All India Quota. This means a candidate is allowed to apply for admission to a government medical college in any other state under this category, irrespective of where they graduate from.

The remaining 50% of seats are termed as State Quota seats, which are governed separately by the concerned state authorities and are only available to candidates who meet domicile criteria for that state.

Development and Background The introduction of the AIQ system stemmed from a directive from the Supreme Court in 1986 on equal opportunity in medical education. In the beginning, states could only fill 25 percent of the seats from the All India Quota. However, to facilitate better movement of students and to allow for a merit-based admission system, the AIQ was expanded to 50 percent in 2009. The AIQ has been important in ensuring equal opportunity for states with limited medical infrastructure compared to states with a significant number of government colleges.

AIQ Counselling The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), which is functioning under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is responsible for conducting the AIQ counselling. The MCC completes the entire process online by means of registration and payment of fees, filling choices and locking choices, seat allotment, and then reporting to the institution of the exercise of the AIQ counselling.

The MCC also conducts the counselling of seats in deemed universities, central universities, ESIC medical colleges, and AFMS institutions; however, these are distinct from the core AIQ process.

States and Institutions Contained in the AIQ The All India Quota (AIQ) is an admissions procedure presented by government medical colleges in almost all states in India except Jammu and Kashmir, which has its own admission system based on domicile. Certain colleges, such as the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER), and Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER), conduct their own counseling and will have their own admissions role to medical colleges through their own testing system, but all educational institutions will be based on eligibility for the NEET PG entrance exam.

Importance of the All India Quota The All India Quota serves an important role in promoting national integration within medical education. It provides students from smaller states or rural backgrounds the opportunity to study at the best government medical colleges in the country. It also allows students from metropolitan cities to immerse themselves in the health care challenges faced by different regions and learn how it affects public health.

By creating mobility and exposure, the AIQ can also prompt better distribution of economically disadvantaged medical professionals across the country. Ultimately, the AIQ has worked overtime to mitigate the regional disparity of training and skills of the national health workforce.

(This article is written by Gaurav Tyagi, Medical Counsellor, Career Xpert