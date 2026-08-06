Think about the last time you drove somewhere unfamiliar without the help of google maps. One can't argue the sheer convenience it adds to our lives and that it gets us to the destination quickly and efficiently. But if we have to take the same journey without it, many of us would probably think twice. Somewhere along the way, technology quietly replaced our need to remember the route.

Education beyond algorithms: Building skills AI cannot replace

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Artificial Intelligence brings up a similar question within the educational sphere. If technology can solve problems and complete tasks for us, how can we ensure that students continue to build the skills that come through thinking, questioning and figuring things out for themselves?

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For millennials, schools have focused on building knowledge and technical competence. Those will always remain important. However, the world our children are growing up in will reward something more, the ability to think critically, communicate effectively, adapt to change and approach problems with curiosity and confidence.

Calling them 'soft skills' almost understates their importance today. They are the exact capabilities that will distinguish individuals in an age where technology can perform a myriad of technical tasks with remarkable speed.

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Artificial Intelligence is changing the way we learn and work. It can analyse data, generate presentations and even assist with coding. But, even though AI can process information, it cannot replace human judgement, empathy, leadership or the ability to build trust. Those remain deeply human capabilities.

This is why the conversation around AI in education should not be about whether students should use it or not. That debate is already behind us. A far more meaningful question is “How do we ensure AI complements a student's thinking instead of substituting it”.

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Countries across the world are increasingly trying to grapple with the same question. For instance, Norway, has announced that generative AI should not be used by primary school students, arguing that younger children must first develop solid foundations in reading, writing, numeracy and independent thinking before relying on AI tools. Older students, meanwhile, will be introduced to AI gradually and under teacher’s supervision.

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Even though each education system may take a different route, the general story across the world should remain the same. Instead of fearing technology, there need to be discussions about how technology does not become a substitute for the thought process education aims to cultivate. The answer lies in the learning experiences we construct.

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Moreover, even though AI can provide us with ideas, or help students in breaking through the writer's block, imagination, human curiosity and experience cannot be trumped by the former. Hence, creativity, just like any other cognitive skill, deserves the same amount of attention too. It is supported by technology, but cannot substitute humans.

Communication skills are also quickly gaining importance. With a rise of hybrid work schedules and interdisciplinary teams, the ability to explain oneself concisely, listen empathetically, and be a team player would be as influential as technical knowledge itself.

Along with communication, nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset is equally essential. This is not just about encouraging students to build businesses. It is also about helping them become comfortable with uncertainty, about learning from failure, identifying opportunities and continuously learning throughout their lives. These qualities will matter regardless of the career they choose.

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Schools therefore have an important role to play in providing students with the opportunity to develop these abilities; students can be encouraged to think independently rather than just arriving at the correct answer through classroom discussions, debates, collaborative projects, presentations, creative thinking activities and problem-solving exercises.

Parents and those involved in policy-making also have an equally important role. AI is not any longer a concept of the future; it is now a part of students' daily lives. Rather than opposing it, we should assist young people in learning how to use AI responsibly, thoughtfully and ethically.

The biggest challenge that AI poses is that it forces us to consider once again an age old question, namely what the real aim of education is.

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If education consists of merely finding the right answer, technology will always be able to do so more quickly. But if education is about fostering correct judgement, encouraging creativity, building resilience, developing empathy and giving people the confidence to think for themselves, then schools have never been more important.

The children of today, who are studying in classrooms now, will have to inherit a world which is very different from the one in which we grew up. Our duty goes beyond just preparing them to get used to new technologies since it also involves helping them to build the qualities that technology is unable to replace.

Because tools will change but, the ability to think, communicate, create and adapt will continue to define meaningful learning and leadership.

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(This article is written by Devyani Jaipuria, Chairperson - Dharav High School, Pro-Vice Chairperson - DPS International Gurugram And DPS 45)

Devyani Jaipuria