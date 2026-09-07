From Uniform Classrooms to Individual Learning Journeys: Making the new CBSE curriculum work

For decades, the Indian classroom faced a fundamental paradox: delivering standard, high-quality education to forty or more students at once while ensuring no single child was left behind. The National Education Policy) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education have introduced a robust operational framework to resolve this tension, effectively bridging uniform classroom management with personalized learning.

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At its core, this framework establishes a common national baseline. The NEP 2020 mandates explicit, measurable "Learning Outcomes" across all stages to guarantee equitable academic standards nationwide.

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However, uniformity no longer means rigid conformity. To honour individual learning styles, NEP 2020 shifts instruction away from rote memorization toward Competency-Based Education. The policy offers "flexibility in subject choices"—eliminating hard separations between stream and mandates 360-degree "Holistic Progress Cards" to track multidimensional growth. It highlights experiential, multi-sensory learning—integrating art, sports, and storytelling so visual, auditory, and kinaesthetic learners master shared concepts through diverse entry points.

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{{^usCountry}} Crucially, this policy vision becomes actionable through educational publishers who have transitioned from printing static textbooks to engineering comprehensive, tech-enabled learning ecosystems. Physical textbooks now feature multi-tiered exercises—ranging from diagnostic warm-ups to high-level STEAM projects—allowing teachers to guide an entire class simultaneously while students engage with concepts at varying cognitive depths. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Crucially, this policy vision becomes actionable through educational publishers who have transitioned from printing static textbooks to engineering comprehensive, tech-enabled learning ecosystems. Physical textbooks now feature multi-tiered exercises—ranging from diagnostic warm-ups to high-level STEAM projects—allowing teachers to guide an entire class simultaneously while students engage with concepts at varying cognitive depths. {{/usCountry}}

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This change is something we are experiencing directly as educational publishers. With platforms such as Mylestone, schools can now measure individual learning progress through competency assessments and performance analytics, helping teachers pinpoint the unique strengths and weaknesses of each student. For early learners, SmartK provides comprehensive curriculum kits complete with engaging activities, teacher guides, worksheets, storybooks, and structured developmental milestones outlined in NEP. At the senior secondary level, TestCoach has expanded its offerings with integrated Class 12 and CUET-UG online courses, mock tests, and personalized study plans, helping students prepare for board and entrance examinations through a more structured, adaptive learning system.

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Simultaneously, digital tools—aligned with NEP 2020's focus on technology-enhanced learning extend physical textbooks into interactive, personalized workspaces. Animated concept modules, adaptive practice apps, and automated analytics enable self-paced learning, equipping teachers with real-time diagnostic data needed for targeted remediation and advanced student enrichment.

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By harmonizing standardized learning goals with flexible instructional pathways, NEP 2020 and publishers' integrated solutions are converting a long-standing educational ideal into a daily classroom reality.

(This article is written by Saurabh Mittal, CFO at S Chand)

Saurabh Mittal, CFO at S Chand