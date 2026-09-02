For the past two years, "prompt engineering" was the buzzword every student wanted on their resume. That skill is already being absorbed into the tools themselves. The discipline replacing it, loop engineering, belongs in how India trains its graduates, because it sits at the centre of a larger shift: the world is moving from writing code by hand to orchestrating AI systems that write, test and fix code on their own. Loop Engineering: The new skill Indian students can't afford to ignore

What is loop engineering, and why now? Prompt engineering was about getting one good answer out of a model, a single instruction. Loop engineering is what came after it. AI coding assistants like Claude Code, Cursor and GitHub Copilot have moved past single-shot prompting: developers now set up loops, programs that keep calling the AI agent on a schedule or trigger, every 15 minutes, on every PR comment, whenever a build fails, with a defined scope, budget, and stop condition. The agent works through a backlog unattended, fixes broken builds, responds to review comments, and reports back, all while the engineer sleeps.

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Loop engineering is the discipline of designing these workflows responsibly: what triggers a run, what the agent may touch, how much it can spend, and when it must stop and ask a human. It matters now because running an AI agent in a loop has become cheap and reliable enough to trust with real work. The bottleneck has shifted from "can the AI write the code" to "can we trust it to run unwatched," an orchestration problem, not a prompting one.

It is also not the final stage. As teams move from one autonomous agent to several working together, loop engineering is evolving into graph engineering: designing not one agent's loop but a network of specialised agents (a planner, a researcher, a writer, a validator) and how work flows between them. Loops made a single agent programmable; graphs make a whole team programmable. Students who master loops first are best placed to move into graphs next.

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What should students study? There is no dedicated degree yet, since the field is barely two years old, but the foundations are familiar. A B.Tech or B.E. in Computer Science, IT, or AI and Data Science gives students the core they need: operating systems, distributed systems, and software engineering. Postgraduate specialisation in AI/ML systems, an MCA with an AI focus, or an M.Tech in agents or systems builds on that. Short certifications in DevOps, CI/CD, cloud infrastructure, and applied agentic AI, several from Anthropic, Google, and Indian ed-tech providers this year, are becoming as relevant as the degree itself.

Why should students care? Because this is where entry-level software work is heading, and almost nobody has this skill yet. A junior developer's job used to mean writing code under a senior's review. Increasingly, it means supervising the loops that write and review code themselves. Prompting alone will be commoditised within a year or two, since it is now built into every tool. Guardrail design and debugging an autonomous agent's failures are rarer and more valuable, exactly what turns a resume line into a real advantage before the field becomes a standard course. This is fast becoming baseline literacy for graduates entering an industry shifting from writing code to orchestrating the systems that write it.

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What are the career prospects? Titles are still settling, but roles already exist: AI agent orchestration engineer, autonomous systems engineer, applied AI engineer, at product companies and consultancies building "AI-augmented engineering teams." Indian IT services firms, which employ millions of graduates, are under pressure to show clients that routine coding can be automated safely, and loop engineering is what lets them do it without losing quality control. Early hiring trends suggest a premium over conventional software jobs, simply because so few engineers can be trusted to run unsupervised AI workflows. For a country producing over a million engineering graduates a year, that gap is an opening: students who close it early won't compete for the same jobs. They will define the next ones.

(The author Yash Thakker is an Udemy Instructor and founder and CEO of AISOLO Technologies)