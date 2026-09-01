Data has become central to how businesses understand customers, optimise operations and make strategic decisions. Yet as organisations become increasingly data-driven, a new challenge is emerging: having the right talent to turn growing volumes of information into meaningful business outcomes. From Data Analysts to Decision-Makers: The new skills businesses need

The ability to collect and analyse data is no longer limited to specialist teams. From financial services and healthcare to retail and manufacturing, professionals across functions are increasingly expected to interpret data, identify patterns and use insights to inform decisions. This is changing what organisations need from their workforce, and what it means to be truly data-ready.

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Businesses are investing in digital systems, analytics platforms and data infrastructure, but the value of these investments ultimately depends on what happens after the data is collected. Can teams ask the right questions, assess the quality of information, challenge assumptions and translate insights into action? Increasingly, these capabilities will determine how effectively organisations convert data into business value.

The data capability imperative The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs Report 2025 identifies AI and big data among the fastest-growing skills through 2030, while analytical thinking remains the most sought-after core skill. Big Data Specialists also feature among the fastest-growing roles, signalling that organisations increasingly need professionals who can combine technical data capabilities with the ability to interpret information and apply judgement.

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India’s talent landscape reflects this shift. The NIIT India Skills Gap Report 2026, based on 3,500 respondents across students, professionals, recruiters, CXOs and academic leaders, found that digital and data skills consistently rank among the top three critical capabilities for the next three to five years. Yet the report also highlights an experience gap: early-career professionals rate their confidence in data analysis at 67%, compared with 56% among students.

This points to an important distinction. Exposure to tools is not the same as the ability to apply them effectively.

From data professionals to decision-makers The next generation of data professionals will therefore need to move beyond simply building dashboards or models. They will need to understand the business problem behind the data, assess the quality and relevance of inputs, communicate insights clearly and work with stakeholders to turn findings into action.

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Technical skills such as SQL, Python and analytics will remain important, but they need to be complemented by domain knowledge, experimentation, data storytelling and problem-solving. As data becomes embedded across functions, the ability to ask the right question may become as important as knowing how to build the model. As per the Skills Gap report, Mid-career professionals (6-15 years’ experience) present a prime opportunity. While highly demanded (47%) and scarce (38%), their existing business acumen makes upskilling them with data capabilities more effective than relying solely on external hires.

Making data readiness a workforce priority The good news is that organisations are already investing, and 69% of organisations increased their learning and development budgets over the past year. The next step is ensuring that this investment translates into capabilities that employees can apply to real business problems.

AI will accelerate how organisations use data, but it should not obscure the larger workforce question. India does not simply need more people who can work with technology. It needs more professionals who can use data to ask better questions, exercise judgement and make better decisions.

The future may belong not to organisations that are merely data-rich, but to those that are genuinely data-ready.

(This article is written by Anshumaan Prasad, Business Head, NIIT Digital and Head of Marketing, NIIT Limited)