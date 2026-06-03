The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, announced the JEE Advanced results on Monday, June 1. The JoSAA counselling has also started on June 2. Students who have passed the JEE Advanced examination are not wondering which branch to choose for further studies.

IIT Programs 2026: AI, Design, Computational Engineering courses among new options for JEE Advanced qualifiers

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Students have a wider range of academic options in the 2026 admission cycle, with several IITs introducing UG programs in emerging and interdisciplinary fields such as artificial intelligence, design, computational engineering and biomedical technology.

A comparison of the JEE Advanced programme lists for 2024–25 and 2025–26 reveals that IITs have expanded their academic portfolio to align with evolving industry demands and technological advancements.

Among the most significant additions are two new B.Tech programs launched by IIT Madras in 2025-26- Computational Engineering and Mechanics, Instrumentation, and Biomedical Engineering. IIT Delhi has also added new courses to the list, including B.Tech in Design and B.S in Chemistry.

JEE Advanced Result 2026: Shubham Kumar secures AIR 1, Arohi Deshpande tops in female category- list here

IIT Programs 2026: New courses list

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{{^usCountry}} The list of newly added courses by IITs in year 2025-26 is listed below. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The list of newly added courses by IITs in year 2025-26 is listed below. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} IIT Madras: B.Tech. in Computational Engineering and Mechanics and B.Tech. in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IIT Madras: B.Tech. in Computational Engineering and Mechanics and B.Tech. in Instrumentation and Biomedical Engineering {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} IIT Delhi: B.Tech. in Design and B.S. in Chemistry {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IIT Delhi: B.Tech. in Design and B.S. in Chemistry {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} IIT Hyderabad: B.Tech. in Industrial Chemistry (newly introduced in the JoSAA/JEE Advanced programme matrix) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IIT Hyderabad: B.Tech. in Industrial Chemistry (newly introduced in the JoSAA/JEE Advanced programme matrix) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} IIT Kanpur: B.Tech. in Design (added to the JEE Advanced admission basket) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IIT Kanpur: B.Tech. in Design (added to the JEE Advanced admission basket) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} IIT Roorkee: B.Tech. in Design (through JEE Advanced + UCEED route) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} IIT Roorkee: B.Tech. in Design (through JEE Advanced + UCEED route) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The introduction of these programmes comes amid rising demand for professionals in fields such as artificial intelligence, computational modelling, healthcare technology and digital product development. Industry analysts have repeatedly highlighted the need for graduates who can work at the intersection of engineering, data science and design. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The introduction of these programmes comes amid rising demand for professionals in fields such as artificial intelligence, computational modelling, healthcare technology and digital product development. Industry analysts have repeatedly highlighted the need for graduates who can work at the intersection of engineering, data science and design. {{/usCountry}}

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16-year-old flags data issues on JEE Advanced results site; IIT Roorkee says ‘thank you’, takes corrective action

Through JoSAA counselling, admission will be conducted for 138 institutes including 23 IITs, IISc Bengaluru, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 56 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs) for the academic year 2026-27.

The total intake (i.e. number of seats) for an academic program is distributed into different Program-Sections. These are OPEN, GEN-EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, OPEN-PwD, GEN-EWS-PwD, OBC-NCL-PwD, SC-PwD, and STPwD.

JoSAA Counselling 2026: Registration begins today at josaa.nic.in, check choice filling, allotment result dates

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Seat allocation in IITs and IISc is based on JEE (Advanced) 2026 rank and seat allocation in NIT+ System is based on JEE (Main) 2026 rank.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Papri Chanda ...Read More Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines. Read Less

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