16-year-old flags data issues on JEE Advanced results site; IIT Roorkee says ‘thank you’, takes corrective action

A 16-year-old cybersecurity researcher has flagged a major data security issue on the JEE Advanced 2026 results website, prompting a swift response from the organising institute, IIT Roorkee. Rylen Anil (@DarthKermy72747) claimed that the JEE Advanced 2026 candidate result infrastructure had a public cloud storage misconfiguration that exposed large volumes of candidate data. Rylen Anil (@DarthKermy72747) claimed that the JEE Advanced 2026 candidate result infrastructure had a public cloud storage misconfiguration that exposed large volumes of candidate data without authentication. "JEE Advanced 2026 candidate/result infrastructure ([https://cdata.jeeadv.ac.in/result2026/](https://cdata.jeeadv.ac.in/result2026/)) had a public cloud storage misconfiguration exposing bulk candidate data without auth. This exposed ~179.6k result records and ~187.3k admit-card PDFs, including candidate names, DOBs and mobile numbers."

IIT Roorkee acknowledged the issue and initiated corrective action. “Thank you @DarthKermy72747 for pointing out the configuration issue in the *cloud storage device*. The same is being plugged on priority. The data stored was read-only and so there was no possibility of any alteration. We applaud your responsible and ethical behaviour,” IIT Roorke wrote on its X handle. After the corrective action, the student responded too. "Thank you for the acknowledgment and for addressing the issue swiftly. Glad I could contribute towards improving security and appreciate the response from the team. Looking forward to continuing to support responsible security research." Also Read | Gen-Z blogger who uncovered CBSE mess presents his probe to Parliament panel: What it means IIT Roorkee's response Responding publicly, IIT Roorkee said the issue stemmed from a configuration problem in a cloud storage device and assured that the data could not be altered. “Thank you @DarthKermy72747 for pointing out the configuration issue in the *cloud storage device*. The same is being plugged on priority. The data stored was read-only and so there was no possibility of any alteration. We applaud your responsible and ethical behaviour.”