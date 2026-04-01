Thinking of a Career in Product Design? Know What it Entails
It is that time of the year. Children who have finished school tend to go from pillar to post, trying to get admission to a course they are keen on. Many students are considering a career in Product Design, as it is the flavour of the season. Product Design is often perceived as only a form-giving activity that produces aesthetic products, but it actually prepares them to solve problems in the form and function of the chosen products, systems, and society at large.
Do you have the aptitude?
Before pursuing a Bachelor of Design degree in Product Design, it helps to have a clear idea about what the discipline demands. Product Design requires an aptitude unique to the discipline. You need to have a sense of form, shape, and material. You should have a love for tinkering. You should be curious and observant, analysing objects around the house or school.
How do you find out if you have it?
You have probably nurtured an ambition to design new automobiles. You may wonder who designs those fancy apps on your mobile phone. You imagine your bedroom as different and stylish. You are stunned by the wooden carved box your cousin bought in the mall. You indulge in 3D modelling. You are impressed with the designer’s work from a website you just visited.
If you see yourself in any of the above scenarios, you are probably creative enough to follow your passion and explore getting into a career in Product design.
There are other pointers in your daily life that tell you that you are ready for a creative career.
You have always been told that you are creative or that you have ideas for every problem.
You are thorough and detail-oriented.
You pick up a pen to draw an idea to explain.
You enjoy making things or taking things apart.
You love colour.
If you are all this, or even some of this, you should explore a B.Des degree in Product Design. But before you take that call, do understand as to what it entails.
Not just aesthetics:
One of the biggest misconceptions about product design is that it is primarily about making things look visually appealing. While aesthetics certainly matter, they are only one component of a much larger process. Real product design begins with identifying a genuine problem and developing a solution that is functional, manufacturable, economically viable, and environmentally responsible.
You must ask yourself whether you enjoy understanding how things work and why they are made in specific ways. If curiosity about function and performance excites you more than surface styling, product design may be a suitable path.
Design for mass manufacturing as well as crafts:
In India, product design is closely connected to manufacturing realities. Designers often collaborate with engineers, fabricators, vendors, and production teams.
You should also be able to understand crafts and their techniques of making, which are so unique to India. Working with artisans to develop new products is as important as working with an industry. There are making skills involved in both. Only the scale is different.
Designing within constraints is a critical skill. India’s diverse market demands solutions that balance innovation with affordability and scalability. This means designers must think practically and strategically, not just creatively.
Hands-on exposure is essential. Prototyping, model-making, material testing, and workshop practice are integral to the discipline. If you prefer purely theoretical or screen-based work without physical experimentation, product design may feel challenging.
You must be comfortable working in workshops, building prototypes, and learning through iteration. Collaboration across disciplines is essential, as product design rarely happens in isolation. Equally important is a commitment to sustainability and humanity-centred thinking.
Empathy: The Core of Good Design
At its heart, product design is about people. Whether designing medical devices, household appliances, educational tools, or mobility aids, the designer’s primary responsibility is to the user.
Empathy involves observing behaviours, conducting research, listening carefully, and testing ideas with real users. It requires patience and openness. A designer must understand cultural contexts, accessibility challenges, and varying user needs across urban and rural environments.
Is Science Important?
The answer may surprise you. No. While an analytical mind is as important as scientific thinking, most students who have the aptitude manage to get into Product and do well. The scientific temper is important: curious and calculating.
Those who are naturally observant, sensitive to human behaviour, and genuinely interested in improving everyday experiences for a diverse audience often find product design deeply meaningful and rewarding. They realise that Product Design is all about affecting the way we live, work and play!
(This article is written by A Balasubramaniam, Director, Institute of Design, JK Lakshmipat University)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
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