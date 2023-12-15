Understanding the fundamentals of the Edtech sector for an inclusive and enduring future

As I read articles and engage in discussions around existing and future possibilities in edtech, most discussions begin with the impact of COVID-19 on the sector and then delve into the comparisons of online and offline learning during and post the pandemic.

In today's times when reach and accessibility are not a challenge, students have the flexibility to choose between online, offline, or hybrid modes of learning based on their perceived value in them.(Sanket Wankhade/Hindustan Times)

The main talk usually revolves around which mode is better or will be more relevant in the future rather than focusing on the potential synergies that could enhance the overall educational experience of students.

Externalities have been kind to the sector, be it the rapid penetration of smartphones and the internet or the restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. These factors induced accelerated trials and an unprecedented rate of adoption of online education.

However, many edtech players struggled as things approached normalcy. The ones afloat and growing are those with fundamentals in place. The key is to realise the same and tirelessly work on improving its metrics.

Investing in Teachers: Training, Skilling & Empowering

Teachers are the backbone of the education system. The two fundamental aspects of education—quality of content and quality of delivery—are direct functions of the teachers' quality. All other factors are valuable enhancements, contributing to the effectiveness of content and delivery at a broader level.

Therefore, investing in training, upskilling, and empowering teachers is fundamental to this field. Teacher training and professional development programs provide educators with the skills for engaging and personalised teaching, allowing them to adapt to new teaching methodologies. These programs encompass workshops, seminars, and training on classroom management, assessment, pedagogy, and technology use.

In today's digital age, resources like online textbooks and interactive materials play a crucial role, leveling the educational playing field by ensuring equal access. Collaboration with specialised organisations also gives teachers access to cutting-edge educational technology. It's essential to support teachers with training to seamlessly integrate these resources into lessons, meeting diverse student needs through personalised instruction.

Knowing Your Students: Assessing and Providing a Tailored Solution

Understanding your students thoroughly and monitoring their progress daily is of utmost importance. Accurate student assessment serves the dual purpose of pinpointing areas for improvement and identifying appropriate solutions.

Strategies such as establishing clear learning objectives, employing diverse assessment methods (tests, projects, etc.), utilising ongoing formative assessments, offering timely feedback, and leveraging assessment data to customise instruction are crucial.

These methods guarantee a comprehensive evaluation of students' strengths and weaknesses, enabling teachers to refine their teaching approaches to better align with student needs.

Promoting Inclusivity Through Technology

Technology has been an absolute boon to the education sector. It not only reduces distribution costs but also effectively addresses both the explicit and latent needs of students. The characteristics of easy accessibility, convenient adaptability, and affordability position technology as a strong advocate for inclusivity.

To establish a truly inclusive learning environment, efforts should focus on ensuring access to technological infrastructure for all students. Technology serves as a tool to overcome barriers related to gender, location, or financial status. Inclusive technology practices involve creating content that accommodates diverse learning styles and integrating assistive technologies to meet the varying needs of students.

Adopting a flexible curriculum design

Recognising the diverse learning needs and preferences of students, it is crucial to implement a flexible curriculum, which allows for customisation, enabling students to choose from a variety of courses and specializations.

This provides options for self-paced learning, incorporating interdisciplinary approaches, and adapting to emerging educational trends to cater to individual learning styles.

Empowering students as co-creators of knowledge

Shifting the paradigm from passive recipients to active contributors, students should be empowered as co-creators of knowledge. Encouraging project-based learning, collaborative assignments, and platforms for student-led initiatives fosters a sense of ownership and engagement. This approach instills a love for learning and cultivates critical thinking skills, preparing students for a world where adaptability and creativity are paramount.

Moving forward, the dynamics of the edtech ecosystem will continue to evolve, presenting more data to analyse, deeper problems to solve, and advanced technologies to assist.

Despite the complexity of challenges in the education sector, the answers remain simple—focusing on the fundamentals while innovating around solutions. This approach ensures we create a future where learning is not only exciting and inclusive but also enduring, lasting a lifetime.

(Authored by Atul Kumar, CEO Online, Physics Wallah. Views are personal)

