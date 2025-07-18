University of Southampton India campus to offer UK-quality degrees at half the cost: VC Professor Mark E Smith

With the launch of its India campus in Gurugram, the University of Southampton promises to offer Indian students globally recognised UK degrees at nearly half the cost of studying abroad. In this exclusive interview with HT Digital, Professor Mark E. Smith, CBE, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Southampton, shares the university’s vision for its India campus — from placements and faculty to infrastructure expansion and research ambitions. In this exclusive interview with HT Digital, Professor Mark E. Smith, CBE, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Southampton, shares the university’s vision for its India campus.

When a student joins the University of Southampton in India, what kind of outcome should they expect?

We expect our students to be highly attractive in the employment market. Alongside academic excellence, they will develop broader life skills—many of which are innate but often need to be nurtured. Students will graduate with an internationally recognised, high-quality degree enriched with internships and placements, enhancing their employability. Those with an entrepreneurial spirit will be encouraged to innovate, ultimately contributing to India’s growth story, especially as the country moves towards its 2047 goals.

Do you have a benchmark for student placement outcomes in India?

While I cannot quote exact numbers for India yet, in the UK, we would be disappointed if placement rates weren’t in the high 80s percentage-wise. Graduate outcomes also include entrepreneurship, which doesn’t always get reflected in job statistics but is a significant success indicator. We aim for strong traditional placement figures while also fostering entrepreneurial ambition.

What kind of infrastructure can we expect the university to have in India over the next five years?

We have a phased growth plan. The initial facilities are designed to support students for the first four to five years. By year five, we anticipate the need to expand to larger facilities as we aim to scale to around 5,000 students within seven to ten years. This could involve expanding in Gurugram or moving to a larger campus, given the area’s growing high-tech ecosystem.

Will the campus have residential facilities or will it cater to day scholars as well?

It will be a combination. Some students will live in purpose-built accommodation nearby, others will commute from Delhi or nearby regions, and some from across India will choose to stay on campus. We want to provide flexibility to suit students’ needs.

Can you elaborate on the fee structure for students in India compared to your UK campus?

Our fee structure ranges from ₹12 lakh to ₹19 lakh per year, depending on the course. For context, this is roughly half of what students would pay in the UK, where tuition averages around ₹24 lakh annually, excluding living and travel expenses. By establishing a campus here, we are making a world-class education more accessible to talented Indian students.

What about faculty? How will you ensure high teaching standards in India?

We’ve recruited faculty in three categories:

1. University of Southampton faculty members who have relocated to India, often with promotions.

2. High-quality academics already teaching in India who seek to be part of a globally ranked university.

3. Indian-origin academics currently overseas who wish to return home for the right opportunity.

We are also relocating three senior leaders from Southampton, including the head of campus and the research director, ensuring direct alignment with our UK standards.

How will assessments be conducted? Will they match the rigour of your UK campus?

Absolutely. All assessments will go through our UK-based academic processes. Exams will be approved by our boards in Southampton, and any new course proposals will require approval from our university’s Senate. This ensures complete consistency and protects the university’s academic integrity and reputation.

Do you plan to collaborate with Indian institutes like IITs or other universities?

Yes, we have a long history of collaboration with India, including a dedicated India Centre for research in Southampton. We already partner with various Indian institutions and expect these partnerships to deepen. We see ourselves as a key contributor to the Indian research ecosystem.

You are starting with business, accountancy, economics, and computer science. Are there plans to expand into other disciplines?

Yes, in the next couple of years, we plan to introduce courses like law. Based on market demand, we are also considering psychology and other high-demand disciplines. Over the next seven to ten years, we expect to offer around 30 programs, expanding into areas such as environmental sciences and sustainability, provided there is demand and infrastructure support.

Scholarships are very important in India. What are your plans to make education accessible through scholarships?

We have announced up to two fully merit-based Presidential Scholarships each year. Additionally, we have need-based scholarships and bursaries to support living costs. We’ve set aside funding to ensure deserving students who cannot afford the fees still have the opportunity to study with us. There’s also a hardship fund for students facing unforeseen financial difficulties during their course.

How will the scholarship process work—before or after admission?

Both. Students will be asked during the application if they wish to apply for scholarships. Merit scholarships will be awarded solely based on academic excellence, while need-based scholarships will consider financial background. The hardship fund will be accessible after enrollment for those encountering financial challenges mid-course.

Research and innovation are key pillars of any top university. How do you plan to develop that in India?

Research is at the heart of Southampton’s global reputation. We are committed to replicating this at our India campus. Our focus on research will make us attractive to top-tier faculty and will also benefit students by providing a research-led teaching environment. Our goal is to create not just a teaching campus but a hub of innovation and research excellence in India.