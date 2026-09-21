Why market volatility should be core learning for every MBA student, BIMTECH Director explains

According to EY-Parthenon 2025 CEO Outlook Survey 57% of global CEOs expect today's geopolitical and economic uncertainty to continue for more than a year, with 24% expecting it to last for three years or more. Yet, rather than retreating, CEOs are responding by investing in transformation, localising operations and building greater organisational agility. When uncertainty can influence everything from pricing and hiring to strategy and expansion, understanding it cannot be a finance skill alone.

Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH

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Market volatility is often introduced to MBA students through stocks, interest rates, investment portfolios and financial risk. In the business world, however, its impact extends far beyond financial markets. Changes in market conditions can influence the cost of capital, consumer demand, supply chains, hiring, pricing, expansion plans, technology investments and even the timing of strategic decisions.

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Financial Concept to Management Reality

A future marketing manager may not manage a portfolio but might have to decide whether consumers will continue spending during an economic slowdown. An operations manager may not trade currencies but might need to understand how exchange-rate movements affect imported inputs. An entrepreneur may not work in capital markets but needs to understand how tighter financial conditions can affect access to funding. Volatility may originate in financial markets, but its consequences travel through the entire organisation.

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{{^usCountry}} Today, a change in interest rates can alter a company’s borrowing costs. A currency movement can affect the margins of an exporter. A commodity-price shock can reshape the cost structure of a manufacturer. A sudden fall in consumer confidence can force a marketing team to rethink its strategy. A geopolitical event can disrupt supply chains, investment plans and hiring decisions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Today, a change in interest rates can alter a company’s borrowing costs. A currency movement can affect the margins of an exporter. A commodity-price shock can reshape the cost structure of a manufacturer. A sudden fall in consumer confidence can force a marketing team to rethink its strategy. A geopolitical event can disrupt supply chains, investment plans and hiring decisions. {{/usCountry}}

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Beyond Finance

For years, market volatility was largely treated as a finance classroom concept, particularly relevant to careers in investment banking, asset management and financial markets. The business environment has made that distinction increasingly difficult to sustain.

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A recent study by McKinsey's Economic Conditions Outlook highlights that geopolitical instability, changes in trade policy and economic volatility have become major concerns for business leaders. Additionally, it highlights that companies are actively changing their strategies in response to these developments.

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For future managers, the value of understanding volatility lies not in predicting every market movement, but in developing the judgement to respond effectively when conditions change. This means examining the assumptions behind business decisions, recognising potential vulnerabilities and considering how changes in demand, financing costs, supply chains or the wider economy could alter the outcome.

The Business Reality

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An MBA is fundamentally about preparing future leaders to make sound decisions under uncertainty. Yet, in today’s business environment, decision-making can no longer rely solely on stable assumptions around demand, costs, financing conditions or predictable markets.

According to PwC's 29th Global CEO Survey, based on responses from 4,454 CEOs across 95 countries and territories, found that CEOs are becoming more concerned about macroeconomic volatility, cyber risk and geopolitical conflict. Only 30% of global CEOs expressed confidence in their companies' revenue growth over the next 12 months, down from 38% in the previous survey and 56% in 2022.

For future managers, this volatility has direct implications: it can reshape consumer behaviour and marketing budgets, alter input costs and supply-chain decisions, change the attractiveness of entire markets, and influence an entrepreneur’s ability to raise capital or expand. Management education, therefore, must go beyond teaching students how to optimise decisions in predictable conditions; it must equip them to identify risks early, interpret external developments, assess their potential impact, adapt strategies and make informed choices while keeping long-term business objectives in sight. The ability to decide effectively when the variables are constantly changing is becoming one of the defining capabilities of tomorrow’s managers.

Preparing Future Managers

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In today's global environment, future leaders must possess the ability to integrate diverse elements. Furthermore, an entrepreneurial mindset and superior problem-solving skills in business will yield better outcomes, both within India and on the international stage.

Volatility cuts across every major management function. In strategy, changing interest rates, currencies, trade policies and demand can reshape markets and investments, making resilience as important as returns. In marketing, economic uncertainty can alter consumer spending, pricing, positioning and advertising, requiring managers to distinguish temporary shifts from lasting behavioural changes. In operations, fluctuations in costs, exchange rates and geopolitical conditions can disrupt supply chains, increasing the need for flexibility and preparedness. In human resources, changing business conditions influence hiring, compensation, talent needs and workforce planning. For entrepreneurs, scenario planning and downside-risk assessment can bring greater discipline to decisions on hiring, fundraising, expansion and cash management. Meanwhile, business analytics can inform decisions but cannot eliminate uncertainty, making it essential for future managers to combine data with the judgement to recognise when historical patterns and assumptions no longer hold.

Building Managers Ready for What Comes Next

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The MBA has always been about preparing people to understand business, solve complex problems and make decisions that create value. But the context in which those decisions are made is changing. Economic shifts, geopolitical developments, changing consumer behaviour and technological disruption can quickly reshape the assumptions behind a business strategy. Understanding volatility should therefore be part of how every future manager learns to read the business environment, assess choices and respond to change.

Way Forward

The future of management will not belong only to those who can forecast the next market movement. It will belong to those who can understand uncertainty, prepare for different possibilities and make informed decisions even when the path ahead is unclear.

Market volatility should therefore not remain a specialised finance topic. It should become part of how every MBA student learns to think about business. Because the real test of a manager is not how well they perform when conditions are predictable, but how well they respond when they are not.

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(The author, Dr. Prabina Rajib, is the Director of BIMTECH)